(Des Moines) -- Despite widespread drought, Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig is pleased with the results of this fall's harvest.
With the 2022 harvest all but completed, Naig assessed the outcome on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning. While he expects overall yields to be down 1-to-2%, Naig adds the state was coming off record breaking yields last year. Overall, Naig says this year's harvest was better than expected.
"As I look across the state," said Naig, "there are certainly pockets where yields were, unfortunately down because of the drought conditions. But, if I look across the state broadly, things were much better than even expected, given how widespread that drought is."
Naig says certain pockets of the state experienced extreme drought--especially northwest Iowa.
"You go up to Sioux City, and kind of go north of there up to Sioux County, then north to Kossuth (County)," he said, "that really has been the bullseye for (drought). Now, unfortunately, we've seen even D-4 drought appear--and we haven't had D-4 drought in the state of Iowa since 2012."
Naig adds rainfall amounts in the northwest portion of the state were below normal.
'"You're talking about some areas that are 12-16 inches behind where they should be in terms of precipitation over the last 12 months," said Naig. "That's significant. You don't make that up with just a couple of really good rains."
He adds southeast Iowa was another bullseye in terms of drought conditions. One bright spot was southwest Iowa, which Naig says experienced "solid" yields because of widespread rainfall events.
"Now, there were some areas in southwest Iowa that did have some severe weather," he said. "We had some hail and wind that came through earlier in the growing season. That might be another, I guess you would call it a bright spot, but we didn't see widespread severe weather in the state of Iowa this past year that broadly impacted in previous years."
Naig, however, cautions that the entire states needs adequate precipitation over the winter months in order to replenish soil conditions heading into next spring's planting season. The USDA's final Iowa crop report was expected to be released later Monday. You can hear the full interview with Mike Naig here: