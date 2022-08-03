(Des Moines) -- While recovery will take some time, state officials are confident the state is on the back end of the latest bird flu outbreak.
That's according to Mike Naig, who tells KMA News the last quarantine on a commercial poultry site has been lifted after the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza impacted 19 sites since the first case in early March. But, he adds, four backyard flocks are still under quarantine for at least the rest of the summer. With case numbers dropping rapidly, Naig says now is the time to reflect on how the state and producers responded to the outbreak.
"What went well, what are some things we need to improve, and then how can we apply those lessons that we've learned to our work in responding to African Swine Fever, or Foot in Mouth Disease," said Naig. "So this is a very important time as we're surveying our people that were involved in the outbreak, we'll hold stakeholder meetings, we will really intensely look at our plans and say 'how did we do, and then how can we improve.'"
While nearly 13 million birds were still killed by the avian flu or killed to stop the spread, Naig says the situation was a significant improvement from 2015, which saw 77 sites affected across the state.
He attributed efforts from commercial producers in improving biosecurity as a significant factor in preventing a larger disaster, particularly monitoring what goes in and out of their property.
"In '15, we saw a lot of the movement of the virus between farms, moved by people or equipment or vehicles, and that was a major learning part as we had all that lateral movement, and that needed to be addressed," said Naig. "Producers really needed to pay closer attention to what was coming on and off of their farms."
Additionally, he says the state discovered the virus much sooner than in 2015, allowing producers to contain and dispose of the virus more effectively.
Naig says the U.S. Department of Agriculture did provide compensation for the lost birds and assist in clean-up costs. However, he adds the funding is vital due to the possible impacts the outbreak can have on worldwide trade.
"Foreign animal diseases are things that impact international trade -- if we have (HPAV) here, countries around the world will say, 'no, we don't want your poultry products,'" said Naig. "We do the same thing when a trading partner has an outbreak we will say 'we don't want to trade with you.' So, it has huge implications for not just the producer that's affected, but for the whole industry."
Iowa is the top egg-producing state in the country with nearly 60 million egg-laying hens and ranks seventh for turkey production, raising around 12 million turkeys every year. The virus also impacted other states, including Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
When the outbreak began, state officials indicated interactions with migratory birds as the primary culprit. Naig says that still appears to be the case as the outbreak slowly worked its way down the east coast and into the midwest.
"Really what we believe, and I think the data supports this and the testing supports this, really, all of the introductions in the state of Iowa were likely caused by independent wild bird introduction," said Naig. "So that is something that is concerning because we'll have birds that'll migrate south in the fall and north in the spring and that's going to occur every year."
