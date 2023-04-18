(Des Moines) -- Slowly but surely, KMAland farmers are heading for the fields for spring planting activities.
This week's Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report from the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service indicates strong winds and warmer than normal temperatures allowed 5.2 days suitable for field work for the period ending Sunday. Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says unseasonably warm and dry conditions sandwiched between severe storms and snow flurries allowed farmers to get planters rolling across the state. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Naig says some farmers are taking a wait-and-see approach before heading to the fields.
"I know that folks are getting out, getting going," said Naig. "I do hear folks say, 'we're going to get out and get going, but we're not going to let our hair on fire just yet.' It's still plenty early, and we need to make sure we're looking at the calendar. But, things are really starting to open up."
Topsoil moistures this week are rated 7% very short, 23% short, 66% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture conditions rated 9% very short, 28% short, 60% adequate and 3% surplus. Despite recent precipitation, Naig says drought conditions are still a concern.
"We're looking at three years now of very, very dry conditions," he said. "You've got rain deficits in parts of western and northwestern Iowa that now reach that 16-17-plus inches of rain deficit over the last couple of years. You don't make that up in just one or two rain events. So, you're continuing to see on the drought monitor, the drought map will continue to show very much a bullseye in western Iowa, around Sioux City, Woodbury County and north, and then stretching north into north central Iowa."
Naig, however, says a shift from the La Nina pattern dominating weather the past couple years is a hopeful sign.
"We're starting to shift into an El Nino," said Naig. "That's going to be tend to be favorable to us. I'm very optimistic. Of course, you can be this time of year, but we're still fighting off drought conditions, and hoping for more regular rains this time of year."
Seven percent of the Iowa's expected corn crop has been planted--almost two weeks ahead of last year, and six days ahead of the five-year average. Over a third of the state's expected oat crop was planted last week to reach 51%--10 days ahead of last year and six days ahead of normal. Additionally, 4% of the oat crop has emerged.