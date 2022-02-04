(Des Moines) -- Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig is among the more enthusiastic supporters of a measure setting standards for ethanol-blended fuels in the state.
Earlier this week, the Iowa House by an 82-10 vote approved a bill requiring gas stations installing new underground storage tanks after January 1st, 2023 to sell E-15. Sales with gas with a 15% ethanol blend would be required of all gas stations by the year 2026. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Naig says the bill is a "win-win" for all involved--including the renewable fuels industry and Iowa farmers.
"Of course, we know that the ethanol industry and the biodiesel industry is an important market for farmers," said Naig. "Half of the corn that we grow in the state of Iowa is first processed at an ethanol plant. This is a significant market for farmers. Of course, we also know those plants also employ lots of folks in our local communities--so, it's important from an economic development standpoint."
In addition, Naig says the bill is good for consumers in making E-15 gas more readily available.
"We know that those higher blends are cheaper at the pump," he said. "So, it benefits our consumers, and of course, the environment, because these are cleaner-burning fuels. So, when you can line up all of those wins, we think there's an absolutely compelling reason for the state legislature to pass this piece of legislation. I really commend Governor Reynolds for proposing the bill, and working hard with stakeholders to figure out how to make higher blends available.
"Let's get more E-15 flowing throughout the state, and into more gas tanks," he added.
Opponents--including smaller gas stations and convenience store chains--claim being forced to upgrade equipment for E-15 sales would be expensive. However, Naig says businesses unable to bear the costs of converting pumps could apply for waivers.
"Let's be honest," said Naig, "there are some stations--some smaller stations--that it does just not make sense for them to make the investment to upgrade their facilities to carry these higher blends. And, you know, we should have an exemption process for them. But, for the facilities that can, the facilities that have compatible equipment, the governor is proposing a significant investment in cost share for those fuel marketers to upgrade their facilities, or to build new facilities that carry these higher blends."
The bill must pass in the Iowa Senate before being sent to Governor Reynolds' desk. You can hear the full interview with Mike Naig here: