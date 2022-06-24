(Shenandoah) -- Will corn in KMAland be "knee-high by the 4th of July?" It depends on what part of the region you're talking about.
That's according to Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig. Naig has been traveling around the past two weeks--including a stop in Shenandoah Thursday--talking with area farmers and checking on the growing season's progress. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Naig says crop conditions across the state are a mixed bag. While crops look good in some parts of the state, he says other areas are struggling.
"You see a little big of everything," said Naig. "Some corn that got in really well, and then some that got in a little bit later. We know that the crop was sort of late getting into the ground to begin with. Then, we are seeing some parts of the state seeing dry conditions."
Though cool, wet weather this past spring delayed the planting season in parts of the state, Naig is pleased with the growing season's overall progress.
"We know that we got started late," he said. "However, planting did really occur during that very small window. A lot of work got done very quickly. And so, the crop did go into the ground actually pretty well. By the end of the planting season, we're actually slightly ahead of the five-year average, believe it or not."
The USDA's latest Iowa crop report issued earlier this week placed the state's corn condition rating at 83% good to excellent, and soybean conditions at 80% good to excellent. Oat conditions, meanwhile, are at 82% good to excellent. Despite isolated storms and some tornadic activity in parts of the state, Naig says Iowa has mostly avoided large swaths of severe weather.
"I know there's been hail events in southwest Iowa, I know, near Atlantic," said Naig. "There's been hail in other places, but not widespread damage. So, I know that's been a good thing heading into the year."
If the present trends continue, Naig projects a strong harvest season this fall.
"Even though we had a slower start to planting, things got in quickly," he said. "We had some heat to get that crop out of the ground. I still look at the situation across the state, and think we could have a very good corn and soybean crop this year. Certainly, though, we need rain in those dryer places. But, we have been catching some rain in other places throughout the last couple of weeks."
You can hear the full interview with Mike Naig here: