(Des Moines) -- After a scorching hot July, many KMAland farmers are rejoicing over a much-needed reprieve with recent weather conditions.
Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says cooler, wetter conditions this past week came at the right time for the state's crops. And, he remains optimistic over the prospects for a strong fall harvest season. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, he says last month's hot weather's impact on crops is evident in traveling around the state.
"Certainly, it got dry again in significant parts of the state," said Naig. "I traveled pretty extensively in northeast Iowa yesterday (Thursday). Boy, I could see. I just could see from the road that you had corn rolled up, and conditions are tough in some places."
Despite July's heatwave, Naig says the 5-to-10 day outlook calls for below-normal temperatures and increased chances for precipitation.
"When you're talking 70's and some chances for rain, that's just what the doctor ordered in terms of what this crop needs," he said. "I think there's reasons to be very optimistic that we can finish very strong here. But, we've got to see some increased moisture in order to get that done."
While saying the most recent moisture may not move the needle in terms of the state's drought conditions, Naig says it's welcomed just the same.
"Regardless of what that drought monitor says," said Naig, "I'll take that rain, because it's timely, it's needed. If you can put a couple of inches of water on this crop, and I think through state fair time, you're getting close to saying that's the final touches."
The latest crop report for the week ending July 30th rated topsoil moisture at 19% very short, 42% short, 38% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 20% very short, 47% short, 32% adequate and 1% surplus. You can hear the full interview with Ag Secretary Mike Naig here: