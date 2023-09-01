(Des Moines) -- Historic drought conditions continue to impact the growing season in KMAland.
Despite a recent respite in the heatwave, Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows a dramatic increase in dry conditions across most of the state. Naig assessed the latest conditions on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.
"One of the bright spots, actually--if you could call it that--would be southwest Iowa, where we've had a little more consistent rain," said Naig. "Unfortunately, if you go into the northeast corner of the state, we now have significant D-3 drought. In fact, we've got the highest levels of drought in the state of Iowa--the most intensity since 2012."
Even more staggering is that Iowa has experienced D-1 drought conditions or worse for more than 160 consecutive weeks. Though last month's heatwave is making for degradation in some crops, Naig says the heatwave's late arrival has lessened the impact.
"Had this occurred earlier in the year," he said, "then you're really talking during pollination, or when you're really in those critical times. Now, you're starting to talk a little more about feeling out those corn, or filling out those bean pods. So, make no mistake, but it's not as big of a dramatic impact as it could have been earlier."
However, soil conditions remain a concern. The most recent Iowa crop report rated topsoil conditions as 23% very short, 45% short, 31% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture conditions rated 28% very short, 45% short, 26% adequate and 1% surplus.
"Heading into this growing season, we were looking a little better in terms of soil moisture as opposed to the proceeding year," said Naig. "Again, we have basically taken all of that moisture out of that soil profile. And, you really don't make that up in one or two rains. You kind of need some sustained precipitation to do that. But, again, we're talking about very low soil moistures across the state."
Though any rainfall may be too late for crops heading into the harvest season, Naig says beef producers need moisture in order to grow enough grass to feed their cattle. You can hear the full interview with Mike Naig here: