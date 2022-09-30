(Des Moines) -- Continuing drought remains the top weather headline for Iowa in 2022.
That's according to Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig, who reacted to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, showing persistent dry conditions across a majority of the state. Naig tells KMA News the drought conditions have increased over the past month.
"If you take D-0--which is abnormally dry--all the way to D-3 drought conditions, 79% of the state of Iowa is in one of those categories," said Naig. "Last week, we were at 70%, so we're increasing. And last year, we were at 76%--so, unfortunately, we're slightly worse that we were last year."
Northwest Iowa is still the driest spot in the state, with portions of at least 10 counties indicating D-3, or extreme dry conditions. Naig says the lack of moisture is accute in the northwest corner of the state.
"Having said that, I know that there have been a few beneficial rains that have come over the last month or so up there," he said. "But they are so far behind, it will take a lot of precipitation--months, maybe even a year or two--to climb out of that deficit that they've seen over the last, now, over a year."
Conditions are slightly better in southwest Iowa, as most counties rank in the D-0 abnormally dry or D-1 moderate drought category. However, Naig says farmers he's talked to in the region say it's too dry. He says one thing that could improve the drought picture is timely rainfall.
"I think that's something that we've learned, right, is that over the last two years, a timely rain--just enough, never more than we need, can produce significant yields," said Naig. "In fact, we set a record on corn yields in the state of Iowa last year--even with all those drought conditions. So, we know it's possible, still, to achieve high yields in that condition, but it depends on your soil types and when you got those rains."
Still, Naig says the state has a big hole to climb out of in terms of precipitation.
"You're looking at 6-to-8 inch rain deficits," he said. "So, even if you're only getting what you're supposed to get, that's good news of course, but it doesn't bring you back out of that deficit scenario. So, we're going to need several months of some above-average precipitation to really correct that structural drought."
Despite the continuing drought, Naig remains optimistic on the prospects for strong yields from this fall's harvest. About 20% of Iowa are in better shape, and not listed in a drought category.