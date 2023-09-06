(Des Moines) -- Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says the Environmental Protection Agency's adjustment in the Waters of the U.S. rule is not much of an improvement.
Recently, the EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced a final rule amending the 2023 definition of WOTUS in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Sackett versus the EPA. Earlier this summer, the High Court ruled that as many as half of the 118 million acres of wetlands in the U.S. are no longer protected by the Clean Water Act. Naig was among the staunchest critics of WOTUS. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Naig says the Biden Administration overstepped its boundary on waterways falling under WOTUS.
"Nobody disputes that there are jurisdictional waters, certain waterways, navigable waterways that are under federal jurisdiction," said Naig. "That's under the Clean Water Act. The debate has always been just how far into the landscape can they reach. There's this old term--significant nexus--and how that significant nexus is interpreted is what's at stake here."
Naig says the definition of waters covered under the Clean Waters Act was too broad.
"That's where you can get these very wide interpretations where you say, basically, any wetness in the landscape, or any mud puddle, or any water structure of any kind--whether it has water in it year-round or not--could be connected to a significant nexus to that waterway, and is therefore under significant jurisdiction," he said.
In reaction to the Supreme Court's decision, the EPA removed the significant nexus test from consideration when identifying tributaries and other waters as federally protected. However, Naig says the amendment doesn't go far enough.
"They missed the mark is basically what I would say," said Naig. "We continue to be very concerned about the potential of the federal government to have to permit or restrict what can be done on our farms, and what we can do for our conservation work."
EPA officials say the agencies will work with state, tribal and local partners to safeguard waters in need of protection following the Supreme Court's ruling, and will continue to use all available tools to protect public health and provide clarity for stakeholders.