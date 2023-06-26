(Des Moines) -- Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says he's scratching his head over a recent development regarding the renewable fuel industry.
Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency announced the conventional blending levels for both 2024 and '25 were set at 15 billion gallons. That's less than the proposed blending level of 15.25 billion gallons. On a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Naig says the EPA missed an opportunity to set the Renewable Volume Obligation at a high level for the next three years.
"The intent of the Renewable Fuel Standard which was passed by Congress in the early 2000's was to drive an expansion of, or an increase in the production and use, of biofuels," said Naig. "Biofuels that are homegrown, they're U.S. produced, they're domestic energy production. Their intent is to continue to push for an expansion to that."
Instead, Naig says the EPA essentially underachieved.
"Essentially what they did was to set those standards at the level that even the 2025 level is essentially what we're producing that," he said. "That is not a signal for growth. That is very disappointing."
Naig says he's confused over the Biden Administration's position on ethanol and biofuels, in general.
"In one breath, they'll say they want lower carbon intensity of transportation in this country," said Naig. "We're delivering that today in the form of biofuels, renewable diesel, biodiesel, ethanol--and yet they don't support the expansion of that."
Naig adds consumers benefit through access to E-15 blended fuels. The secretary also says President Biden is "inexplicably fixated" with electric vehicle production, and that there's room for a blended approach to U.S. energy policy.