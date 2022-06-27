(Shenandoah) -- Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig is among those celebrating the recent passage of a bill designed to boost ethanol-blended fuels in the state.
Prior to the end of the 2022 session, the Iowa Legislature approved a measure requiring most gas stations to offer gasoline with 15% ethanol in at least one pump by 2026. Any new gas station that opens after January 1, 2023 would be required to sell E-15 in half of their pumps. Speaking recently on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Naig called the bill "a milestone piece of legislation."
"We're proud of the fact that we're leaders in producing renewable fuels, producing ethanol and biodiesel," said Naig. "And, this also lays down the marker that says we're going to be leaders in the use of these higher blends, as well."
Naig calls the legislation "practical" for many reasons.
"We want to make those higher blends more available to consumers," he said. "And so, it does set a standard that fuel marketers, fueling stations must provide the opportunity for consumers to buy those higher blends."
At the same time, Naig says the legislation establishes waivers for gas stations unable to meet the costs of installing new equipment for E-15 sales.
"There might be some small fueling stations that it really doesn't make sense for them to tear up their tanks, their hoses and dispensers, and put new ones in," said Naig, "because they just don't handle the volume of fuel that some others do. So, it does have a waiver process that we will administer at the Iowa Department of Agriculture. I think that's smart, because we don't want to put somebody in a tough economic situation requiring them to install equipment that they'll never be able to pay back."
But, Naig says consumers are the big winners with additionally availability of E-15.
"Every one of us can drive down the road," said Naig, "drive past the fueling station, and look at the difference between unleaded 88 that's got 15% ethanol, and 10% ethanol blend and no ethanol blend, and you can see the value of ethanol, because the price is significantly less--and we can all appreciate that."
Signed by Governor Kim Reynolds, the bill gives gas station or convenience store owners until 2026 to make changes necessary to meet E-15 sales requirements.