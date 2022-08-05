(Des Moines) -- State agriculture officials have announced the next phase of funding to improve water quality in Southwest Iowa.
Earlier this week, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced the next three-year phase with a grant award of over $479,000 to the Southwest Iowa Water Quality Project in Page and Taylor Counties. The program involves the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship partnering with farmers, landowners, and the Taylor and Page County Soil and Water Conservation Districts to expand and accelerate the adoption and deployment of practices to improve water quality. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Naig says Page and Taylor Counties provide a prime landscape for the project.
"You've got some slopes, some draws, and some areas of landscape that shouldn't be row-cropped -- you've got a risk for soil loss and those types of things," said Naig. "And they're really not productive acres when it comes to crops, but they can grow grass, they can grow hay, and they can serve as pasture for cattle."
Naig says the new phase works with cattle producers to evaluate their operations and other farmers to identify opportunities for cost-effective practices.
"How can you look at a field and perform that analysis of you're losing money here, or you're losing soil here, but you're profitable here and soil is place, so you should more intensely farm here, but you should take these acres and do something else with them," Naig explained. "That's where we connect cattle in that situation and say well you might not have cattle but you're neighbor might and how can those acres be useful."
Since the project's launch in 2016, producers have planted 9,100 acres of cover crops, converted 4,000 acres of cropland to forage-based systems, and constructed 22 grade stabilization structures, all proven to reduce soil erosion.
Naig says implementing the conservation efforts can benefit all of those involved.
"The beef producers are getting pasture land and hay, the row crop producer is more profitable and they're not losing money on acres or their soil, and of course all of us benefit when we have cleaner water because of that," said Naig. "It's using technology and data to make decisions about how to manage the field and then connecting that with livestock producers."
The program is part of the larger Iowa Water Quality Initiative -- established in 2013 -- to help implement the Nutrient Reduction Strategy -- a science and technology-based approach to achieving a 45% reduction in nitrogen and phosphorus losses to the state's waters. You can hear the full interview with Naig with this story below.