(Des Moines) -- Despite continuing drought conditions, Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig believes farmers will be pleasantly surprised by this fall's harvest.
This week's Iowa crop progress report indicates harvest was in full swing, with little or no precipitation, allowing farmers 6.7 days suitable for field work for the week ending October 2. Eighty-two percent of Iowa's corn crop was mature--one day behind last year, but four days ahead of the average. The state's corn harvest reached 11% complete--four days behind last year--and, the field corn's moisture content harvested for grain was at 22%. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program recently, Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig expressed optimism on a strong harvest.
"Just some of the early indications are, folks telling me again (they're) pleasantly surprised," said Naig. "Maybe telling me things are average, or slightly better-than-average. So, I'm very optimistic."
Naig says farmers have a lot going for them these days in terms of crop yields--including advanced genetics and equipment.
"When you think of all that it takes--the genetics, the way that we feed the crop, the way that we care for it, the way it's planted, the equipment--all of that contributes to us being more resilient," he said. "We've also seen a lot of use of cover crops and no-till, and that also helps retain some moisture in the soil profile. So, those things are all contributing to the yields we are seeing--even in dry conditions."
He adds good nutrient management is important, as well.
"Timely nutrient management, and feeding that crop as you go--all those things contribute to a healthier crop," said Naig, "which helps it be more resilient, even in those challenging weather conditions."
Corn conditions dropped slightly to 61% good to excellent. In addition, 96% of soybeans were coloring or beyond, while the soybean harvest reached 26%--three days behind last year, but one day ahead of the average. Soybean conditions fell slightly to 61% good to excellent.