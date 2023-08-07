(Des Moines) -- Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig continues to monitor developments regarding the 2023 Farm Bill.
Congress has yet to approve a measure replacing the 2018 bill set to expire at the end of September. However, Naig tells KMA News he's more optimistic about the prospects of a new farm bill than a few weeks ago. Naig says Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra indicated that the House Agriculture Committee is expected to review a preliminary draft of the bill next month.
"Now, it's not going to happen by the end of September, when the current bill expires," said Naig. "They'll be some sort of an extension--that's okay. Most farm bills now, it seems like, doe have an extension. I think this farm bill can get done by the end of the year."
Naig, however, expresses concerns over extending the farm bill discussions into 2024--which is an election year.
"If it doesn't make it by the end of the year--and we get into next year--it becomes campaign season," he said. "Certainly, the presidential campaign occupies the space, and I think it gets harder and harder to get it done by the end of the calendar year. So, if you ask me today, I'm much more optimistic of the chances of getting it done."
Naig hopes the new bill include risk management tools for producers, including crop insurance programs. He says those programs are important in helping farmers who are still recovering from floods, derechos and other disasters striking the state in recent years.
"Buildings can be rebuilt, bins can be replaced," said Naig. "Operations and farm families--once they're gone and once they moved--boy, those are hard to bring back. So, looking at the financial health of farm families and disasters, boy, that's critically important."
Other provisions Naig supports include rural development--including programs boosting broadband expansion, plus housing and child care--as well as maintaining conservation programs.
"Of course, we're doing a significant amount of conservation work," he said, "setting records for conservation practices being adopted in the state of Iowa. I would like to see us keep focused on that in a farm bill, and make sure we have the resources we need to keep on track."
Naig made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program late last week.