(Glenwood) -- Count Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig among those praying for rain following a recent dry spell.
Naig talked about the recent drought conditions and the impact on crops in an interview with KMA News in Glenwood late last week. Despite recent heavy rainfall across the state, about 95% of the state was facing drought conditions as of last week. Naig says last week's rain only made a slight dent in the abnormally dry conditions.
"Even though we've seen some rain in the last couple of days--and some significant rain in parts of the state--we still have a long way to go to catch up from what we were seeing in terms of deficits," said Naig. "So, I think the rain was welcomed certainly across southern Iowa. But, there are parts of northern Iowa, northwest, northeast Iowa that continue to miss rain."
Naig says part of the problem is that Iowa began June in the hole in terms of precipitation.
"We started out June, it was one of the driest--in fact, it was THE driest--start to a June on record," he said. "And, that's 140-plus years of record. So, it is historically dry. And, we came into this year with the gas tank empty, so to speak, as opposed to last year, when we still had moisture in the soil profile."
Naig says the lack of subsoil moisture is unusual in the time of the year that's traditionally among the wettest in the state.
"May and June are historically our wettest months," said Naig. "That's when we bank up that moisture. That's when that crop needs it. So, we do have a hole to crawl out of here. Again, if we can get into a more active precipitation pattern, that certainly helps as we get into July and pollination, and blossoming on soybeans. That's an important time."
The timing of the recent dry spell is also a concern. After dealing with historic flooding in southwest Iowa in 2019, followed by COVID-19 conditions and the destructive August derecho in 2020, Naig says farmers were hoping for normalcy entering this year.
"Farmers just want to produce," he said. "They want to get paid a fair price for what they produce, and that's how they want to make a living--not based on some sort of disaster living, or crop insurance payment, right? We want to be productive, and be paid a fair price for what we do. I think that's still what folks will hope for. I think we've still got a fair chance for that to happen. We just need some rain."
Fortunately, Naig says the seven-to-10 day outlook calls for increased chances of precipitation in the state. You can hear the full interview with Mike Naig here: