(Des Moines) -- Planting season is all but wrapped up in KMAland--now there's the anticipation of growing season across the region.
The most recent Iowa crop report for the week ending May 28th showed 98% of the state's corn crop planted--8 days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the 5-year average. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says a fast-paced planting season was the story of the spring.
"All throughout the spring, we've been able to say that was significantly ahead," said Naig, "8, 10, 11 days ahead of the five-year average--maybe a week or so ahead of last year. So, in any measurement you want take, by and large we've been ahead of schedule, and most of the crop has gone into the ground in really good shape."
Except for wet conditions in some parts of the state, Naig says a relatively dry month of May accelerated planting activities.
"If you could order it up just the way you want it," he said, "you always want it to be nice and dry right when you're putting that crop in the ground. Then, you want it to flip and switch, and deliver that rain right on schedule. In all seriousness, that's what happened early on. We had a really nice, pretty broad window where folks were able to get that crop in the ground, and be ahead of schedule."
However, Naig says Iowa experienced a significant increase in the drought monitor last month, with most of the state now in some sort of drought classification.
"Remember, some of that D-0 is not drought, technically," said Naig, "but it's indicating we're heading toward abnormally dry, and that really spread from western Iowa--where we've seen some persistent drought--over to eastern Iowa. So, really now, we're looking at broad drought conditions, or at least abnormally dry."
Naig says the good news is a more active weather pattern in terms of precipitation is expected in the region. You can hear the full interview with Mike Naig here: