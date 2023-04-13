(Des Moines) -- Iowa agriculture officials are among those reacting to a court ruling putting new water regulations on hold.
On Wednesday, a federal judge in North Dakota placed a preliminary injunction against the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regarding the Waters of the U.S. or WOTUS. The injunction blocked in 24 states--including Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri--President Biden's executive order restoring previous regulations imposed under the Obama Administration, including definitions of bodies of water that can be regulated under the Clean Water Act. Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig is among the state officials pleased with the judge's ruling. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Naig says the Biden Administration's orders regarding WOTUS constituted federal government overreach.
"This is the concept of how far does federal jurisdiction go upstream or into watersheds," said Naig. "There's a misnomer that if the federal government doesn't have jurisdiction, then nobody is watching it, or nobody is protecting those waterways. That's not true. Those waterwaters that aren't under federal jurisdiction would fall under state and federal jurisdiction. State laws would apply--and that's how it should be."
Naig says federal regulations under WOTUS shouldn't apply to a vast majority of Iowa's waterways.
"Then you have federal permits and federal rules that come into place for how we use our land," he said. "In Iowa, of course, that connects directly to our ability to farm and grow crops on that land. Ironically enough, it can also affect our ability to do conservation work."
Naig claims that the Corps of Engineers was poised to enforce stricter WOTUS regulations even before Biden issued his order.
"We have cited a couple of examples where we would have been building water quality wetlands in Iowa, and the Army Corps of Engineers would have allowed it," said Naig, "and they weren't allowing it because they were already starting to anticipate this rule coming into effect."
Naig credited Iowa Attorney Brenna Bird for her legal efforts in fighting the WOTUS regulations. You can hear the full interview with Mike Naig here: