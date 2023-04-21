(Bedford) -- One of KMAland's veteran school administrators is receiving statewide recognition.
Bedford Elementary Principal Dana Nally was recently named the 2023 Iowa Elementary Principal of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa. A 25-year education veteran, Nally has been principal at Bedford since 2007. Her career began as a 6th grade instructor at West Nodaway R-1Elementary School in Burlington Junction. She then served as elementary principal at North Nodaway R-6 in Pickering. Nally tells KMA News she's honored by the award.
"I know there's a ton of amazing administrators in the state of Iowa," said Nally. "So, to be recognized as the Iowa Elementary Principal of the Year, I feel very honored and I hope to represent the state well."
A 1993 North Nodaway High School graduate, Nally credits her family with inspiring her to be an educator.
"I have come from a long family of educators," she said. "My mom, several aunts and uncles are in the education field. So, I think that is what guided me in that direction initially. Once I got into education, I liked the leadership role, I liked working with different grade levels. So, being in a counseling position and then going into an administrative position, I felt like I was able to touch more lives that way than I was when I was just in a regular classroom."
In her quarter-century in education, Nally has witnessed several changes in the classroom, such as the integration of technology.
"Like in Bedford, all of our K-5 students have a device, whether that's an iPad or Chromebook, so we do a lot of integrating that way," said Nally. "I feel our instruction is a lot more hands on, a lot of inquiry learning types of things, and not so much a traditional lecture out of a textbook, and do a worksheet kind of things, because that's not what we see anymore."
Nominated by her peers, Nally was selected by a committee of Iowa elementary principals, and will be recognized at the association's annual conference in Des Moines in August. She'll also be honored as a national distinguished principal by the National Association of Elementary School Principals.