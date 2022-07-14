UPDATE: Thursday, July 14th, 2022 10:20 a.m.
(Walnut) -- Law enforcement have released the name of the individual killed in a grain truck and train collision near Walnut Wednesday afternoon.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Ronald Huntoon of Council Bluffs was killed when his southbound semi truck was struck by an eastbound rail train around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday on 510th Street between Rosewood Road and Pinoak Road. The train then dragged the semi approximately 100-150 yards, according to law enforcement. The Sheriff's Office says the Iowa Interstate Railroad employees on the train were uninjured.
Authorities say when first responders arrived on scene, the truck was engulfed in fire, which initially had made it impossible to identify the person who was driving the semi.
The Sheriff's Office says the signals were working and the office's Traffic Accident Investigators are investigating the incident. 510th Street between Rosewood and Pinoak Roads will remain closed for the near future.
