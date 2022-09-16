UPDATED: September 16, 2022 9:00 a.m.
(Clarinda) -- Page County law enforcement have released the name of the county jail inmate who died following a medical episode.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the inmate has been identified as 74-year-old Phillip Eugene Holmes of Clarinda. Additionally, the Sheriff's Office says an autopsy performed by the State Medical Examiner's Office revealed the inmate died of natural causes due to a medical episode.
According to Palmer, jailers requested an ambulance shortly after 7 p.m. September 3 for an adult male inmate with a medical condition. The inmate was taken to Clarinda Regional Health Center, where he later died. Per jail policy, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted and a report was filed with the State Jail Inspector’s Office.
ORIGINAL STORY: September 4, 2022 10:38 a.m.
