(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have taken another step in the conversion of a former retail facility into an instruction area.
Recently, the Clarinda School Board selected the Cardinal Innovation Learning Center as the new name for the former Shopko building at 1180 South 16th Street. School officials purchased the vacant property last year for renovation into a Career Technical Education facility. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the district's students were asked to come up with proposals for names, based on certain criteria.
"We shared with them the types of experiences that will be occurring in the building," said Bergman, "such as authentic projects, real world experience, working on professional skills--those kinds of things. So, they selected a list of names."
Bergman says the student's suggestions were then taken to a group of project stakeholders, then to the board for a final vote. She says the name selected was picked over the other finalist, the Cardinal Innovation Center.
"The word 'learning' was very important to have in that title," she said, "because we do see it as another learning space, and we're very excited about the type of learning that will be happening there."
Back in January, the board approved the contracts of OPN as architects and Story Construction as construction managers for the project. Bergman says board members will review preliminary drawings later this month.
"On the 24th, the entire board will see some sketches, or drawings of drawings of what has been done with our architect group," said Bergman. "We will also have Story Construction there to talk about what they've been doing on their end. We're still right on time to be able to open the building to students and learning in August."
Additionally, Bergman says school officials continue to meet with local companies in formulating CTE curricula for the facility.