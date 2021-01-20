(Sidney) -- COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue in Fremont County.
Fremont County Public Health is now accepting names and phone numbers for eligible individuals for phase 1B vaccinations. RN Terri Moore is Fremont County's public health nurse. Moore tells KMA News residents should call 712-374-2685 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"We're taking everybody's name and telephone number," said Moore, "and we are asking for ages, so we can set it up age appropriately, and anybody can call into our number, and we will take that information."
Residents eligible for vaccinations under phase 1B include persons age 75 and over, first responders--including firefighters, police officers and social workers, and P-K school staff, early childhood educators, and child care workers.
"We are working independently with the schools," she said, "to get their numbers, and set them up with clinics, as well."
Also included under phase 1B: individuals with disabilities living in home settings who are depend on attendant care staff, and their attendant care staff, individuals and staff living or working in congregate meal settings, inspectors responsible for health, life and safety, and government officials in state business at the Iowa State Capitol during the legislative session. Moore says her agency is unaware of the number of vaccines made available to Fremont County under 1B, or when the state will allocate them. In the meantime, Moore says Fremont County is wrapping up the phase 1A immunizations.
"I started giving out the phase 1A vaccinations on December 28th," said Moore. "So, actually next week, we will go into our second doses. I have at this point given roughly 100 doses to Fremont County residents who fell into that group."
Phase 1A vaccinations were for health care workers, plus workers and patients at long term care facilities. In addition, Fremont County awaits information on phase 1C vaccinations expected to be administered this spring.