(Clarinda) -- Names are officially being sought for a commission regarding eminent domain compensation in Page County.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed and informed the Auditor's office to run an ad seeking names of individuals interested in participating in a condemnation compensation commission. The move follows the board receiving a request from District Chief Judge Jeff Larson asking the board to seek 28 names for the required commission. Per Iowa Code, the chief judge or a designee selects six of those names to serve on the commission -- which would review any eminent domain applications within the county. Supervisor Chair Alan Armstrong says three individuals have expressed interest in the last week but says they should run an official ad to pick up the pace on setting up what he says is an important commission.
"I think we've had four people so far say they would be interested, I guess we should probably okay running an ad," said Armstrong. "They can go online and get the application from the website, or stop in here and pick one up, or call me, or you (Jacob Holmes) or Chuck (Morris), and we can get them to right spot to print out an application. But, we probably need to get the ball rolling on that."
The commission requires an even balance from four demographics, including owners or operators of ag property, owners of city property, licensed real estate persons or real estate brokers, and persons having knowledge of property values in the county because of their occupation, such as bankers or auctioneers.
While the ad would run in papers through August 15, Armstrong says word of mouth from the board could fill in any needed gaps.
"I suppose we collect them over the next couple of weeks and see what show up," said Armstrong. "And then we can go out and do some recruiting on the ground if we don't get 28 people."
Armstrong says he could also spread the word through the respective chambers in both Shenandoah and Clarinda and will reach out to the three individuals who have already expressed interest in filling out the required application -- which is available on the Page County website or at the county courthouse. The board is expected to review the applications at its regular meeting on August 16. A link to the application is also provided with the webstory at kmaland.com.