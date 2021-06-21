(Council Bluffs) -- Bikes will roll along the Wabash Trace this weekend for a good cause.
NAMI Southwest Iowa holds its first annual Ride 4 Resilience and Recovery bike ride fundraiser Saturday. The ride begins at the Iowa West Foundation Trailhead Park in Council Bluffs. Participants will have the choice of riding from Council Bluffs to Mineola or Shenandoah. Anna Killpack is exective director of NAMI Southwest Iowa. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "AM in the AM" program, Killpack says the organization originally planned the ride last year--only to have it delayed due to COVID-19.
"We just wanted to have something that was ours," said Killpack. "A signature event that people could relate to NAMI Southwest Iowa, and help us raise funds for our operating expenses for the year. We wanted it to be something fun. Bike rides--especially people getting out, and trying to get ready for RAGBRAI--are always a popular event, something we can get outdoors and do. And, it's good for your mental health."
Registration takes place from 7-to-10 a.m. at the Council Bluffs trailhead. Killpack says bicyclists may begin after they arrive. Riders of all types are welcome.
"Don't feel like you have to be a professional bike rider," she said. "The ride from Council Bluffs to Mineola is only 9.6 miles. So, it's an easy ride. Toby Jack's will have a taco bar that day for everyone. We're going to be giving out lots of free prizes and playing some games in Mineola. So, it will be a fun family day."
Refreshments from the Depot Deli are available at the Shenandoah end. Proceeds from the event go to NAMI Southwest Iowa, an affiliate of the state and local chapters of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NAMI is an organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Killpack says the continuing coronavirus pandemic took its toll on mental health in the country.
"Pre-pandemic, the statistics show that one in five would be impacted by mental illness, experience mental illness in their lifetime," said Killpack. "Now, in the past year, that number has risen to one in three. So, if we think about it, one out of every three people that we know is dealing with some kind of anxiety, depression or mental illness struggles."
Trek Omaha will be onsite at registration to ensure bikes are trail ready. Registration fees are $30 by June 23rd, and $35 for walk-ins the day of the event. On-line registration is available at namisouthwestiowa.com. For more information on NAMI Southwest Iowa, visit the website or call 712-542-7904.