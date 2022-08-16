(Villisca-Nodaway) -- Two Democratic challengers have thrown their names into contention for a pair of state legislative races in November.
Adams County resident Pat Shipley has announced her campaign as a Democrat contender for Iowa House District 17, while Villisca City Council member and Democrat Tripp Narup is set to contest for Iowa Senate District 9. Due to the primaries already having occurred, both candidates were appointed through county nominating conventions. A Nodaway resident, Shipley graduated from Villisca High School and Iowa State University before teaching for five years in Farragut and 11 years in Corning. Shipley says she felt compelled to run after not having a candidate to vote for in the Democratic primaries.
"And I thought with a new district and no incumbent, that it was important for the voters in the district to have a choice about who they elected," said Shipley. "So I just decided I was going to do that."
Shipley says one of her main goals is to better utilize public dollars for public education. She says the recent state legislative sessions have placed too much blame and pressure on the state's educators.
"Teachers work miracles every day in the classroom and it's been very difficult the past couple of sessions to watch teachers be almost targeted as being the reason things aren't going well in education," said Shipley. "I just believe it's time to advocate more strongly for teachers and any public education employee."
Additionally, Shipley criticized the state's recent actions on Medicaid and questioned whether closing mental health institutes such as the Glenwood Resource Center is the best decision.
Narup, a Villisca native and resident, moved back to southwest Iowa three years ago after retiring from a publishing job that took him to St. Louis for several years. Narup has served on the Villisca City Council for the past two and a half years. Much like Shipley, Narup says he was disappointed to see the number of positions without a Democratic candidate -- including several state senate races.
"You know there were five or six positions that were completely uncontested and the senate seat was one of them," said Narup. "And I thought well, 'we need to do something about that,' we shouldn't just let an important thing like a senate seat go without any contest whatsoever."
Narup says education is also essential, including giving districts an adequate increase in funding. Governor Reynolds signed a 2.5% increase in per pupil state aid after several democrats and school districts called for closer to 5%.
Additionally, Narup says the state needs to find more ways to fund the replacement of bridges throughout the state -- a category in which Iowa ranks worst in the nation in the number of bridges in poor condition.
"In rural counties, it's a particular burden because bridges are just so expensive, and we don't have a large population tax base that can help finance these things," said Narup. "So we really need a lot of help from the state and from the feds."
Narup says bids to replace one bridge just to the east of Villisca came in around $2.5 million in a city with an average budget of $1.5-to-2 million.
In the November General Elections, Shipley will face off against Republican nominee Devon Wood, while Narup will challenge incumbent Tom Shipley.