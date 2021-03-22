(KMAland) -- Agriculture is of major importance to KMAland as the nation recognizes National Agriculture Week.
Agriculture provides everything from the food we eat to the clothes we wear. Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman explained why highlighting this week is important for his state.
“Agriculture is the heart and soul of Nebraska and our 45,700 farms and ranch families keep our state going year after year,” Wellman said. “Our producers and the businesses that support them deliver a safe and sustainable supply of food, feed, and fuel for us and consumers around the world.”
With agriculture comes many unexpected challenges and the past two years have been no exception. In 2019 it was historic flooding across the state causing problems for those on the eastern side of the state affected by those flood waters closest to the river. Then in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the food industry so hard the ripple effects are still being felt when it comes to agriculture.
“Again agriculture responded, our farm and ranch families responded like we would expect them to and that is continuing to do what they do everyday,” Wellman said. “Producing food, feed, and fuel for us and do it in a way that is more productive each year.”
Nebraska ranks first in the nation for commercial cattle slaughter, great northern bean production, and popcorn production. Nebraska also ranks 2nd in beef and veal exports, 3rd in corn, and 5th in soybeans.
“It points to how productive Nebraska agriculture is and how we continue to grow more while using less resources,” Wellman said.
The Department of Agriculture has several activities planned for the week to help celebrate National Ag Week. Tuesday and Wednesday Governor Ricketts and Wellman will make stops across the state to feature ag related businesses as well as farmers and ranchers. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture Facebook page has a trivia contest. Then the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council will be doing educational activities for elementary students in Lincoln.
“It’s certainly important to spread the word about agriculture,” Wellman said. “Agriculture definitely touches everyone's lives everyday through the economy, the environment, and the food on our plates.”
Steve Wellman appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program and to hear his full interview click below.