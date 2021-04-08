(KMAland) -- Page County is celebrating National Library Week with a number of different activities.
This year's theme for the national celebration is “Welcome to Your Library”. This theme promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of the building. Carrie Falk of the Shenandoah Public Library appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Wednesday morning and shared her excitement about the week.
“After being shut down for a part of last year it’s good to remind our communities that we are up and running and we would love to see their bright and shining faces in the library,” Falk said.
All four libraries in Page County will be celebrating the week. Andrew Hoppmann who also appeared on the show with Carrie. He explained how this week is a great way to also share the library services rather than just being there physically as well.
“We also want to welcome people to the library services. If they don’t want to come in we want to welcome them to our website, calling us, or even sending us emails and things like that,” Hoppman siad. “We really want to get people back to coming to the library as a source of information and even recreation.”
To celebrate the week guests at the library can participate in a guessing contest. Competitors get a chance to guess what was the most checked out book in 2020 by choosing one of the five options provided. Correct answers will be thrown into a pool where staff members will select two correct answers to win Clarinda and Shenandoah chamber bucks. The drawing will take place next week. Also going on this week is a Library BINGO
“We have a little bingo card that you can print off of our Facebook page or pick up in person when checking out. There are about 20 different activities and once you complete a BINGO you can turn that card in before the 16th and we will have a drawing for some bucks as well,” Hoppman said.
Also with celebrating National Library Week the library staff is seeking feedback from the county.
“We are kind of exploring what opportunities people want us to bring back, what programs do they miss and what things would they like to see us do,” Falk said. “This is a chance for us to start over and so we really want to hear what it is that the communities want. Even though all the communities in Page County are close together we are very different in some ways and so we want to respond to the unique interests of our community and provide services that they want.”
To hear the full interview with Carrie and Andrew click below.