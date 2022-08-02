(Red Oak) -- Residents have the chance to visit with local first responders and enjoy some festivities in Red Oak this evening.
Red Oak first responders are hosting their annual National Night Out event this (Tuesday) evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Fountain Square Park to celebrate comradery among local first responders and provide information about fire, farm, and health safety. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Show" program, Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy says the hope for the event is also to build the ever-important relationship between local safety teams and the public.
"It's more so a comradery-building event between the public and the first responders," said Chief Rhamy. "We want the public to come out and get to know us and surrounding agencies. It's just a free event that we put together. There's a lot of different information that you can obtain that night, so we just encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the evening."
Some of the highlights of the evening include a helicopter landing, a photo booth, several emergency response vehicles, and plenty of food and activities for visitors of all ages to enjoy.
Rhamy says he got the idea to engage with the public more when he first took office six years ago. The event has grown since then, with more than 10 other Iowa cities joining in on this year's event, including multiple state agencies. He adds the event showcases the unique relationship agencies in Southwest Iowa share.
"We're in a rural setting, so we have to have each other's backs," said Chief Rhamy. "It doesn't matter who we are or what uniform we're wearing -- we have to help each other out. We're a brotherhood. No matter if we're public safety, EMS, fire, or law enforcement, we have to be there for each other."
The event is part of the National Night Out program that has been operating as a community-building campaign for nearly 40 years across the country. For more information on tonight's festivities, visit the Red Oak, Iowa National Night Out Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy below.