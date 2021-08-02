(Red Oak) -- Red Oak’s Fountain Square Park is the site of a special event showcasing area law enforcement, fire and EMT agencies Tuesday evening.
After a one-year absence due to COVID-19, National Night Out takes place from 6-to-8 p.m. Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy tells KMA News numerous local agencies are participating in the traditional event, coinciding with similar activities across the country.
“We’ve got all the public safety agencies within Montgomery County,” said Rhamy. “We’ve got several agencies outside of Montgomery County, whether it be law enforcement, fire, EMS, anything that would have to do with public safety, itself.”
Rhamy says National Night Out in an event designed to promote safety and camaraderie between local residents and first responders in a more relaxed atmosphere.
“Ninety-nine percent of the time when we get called, we’re dealing with somebody in an uncontrolled atmosphere,” he said, “where they maybe don’t have time to talk to us, or we don’t have time to talk to them, where we’ve got to deal with situations. So, this is a controlled atmosphere. They can come up, they can see our equipment, they can see our cars, talk to us, converse with us, and ask questions about what the firemen do, or what the EMS do. So, it’s a huge event.”
Also on display: military vehicles, race cars, the Iowa Corn Grower’s Association’s trailer, the Elk’s fire safety trailer, and a special appearance by the Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter based in Clarinda.
“They’re going to make a landing in the empty lot on the west side of the square,” said Rhamy. “They’re going to put the helicopter down there, have it open for people to see, kind of walk around it, talk to the flight pilots, nurses and medics, so on and so forth.”
Free food is also available from a variety of participants. The chief says the event has grown in size over the years.
“It’s kind of gotten a little easier,” he said. “Everybody knows about it. It’s always the first Tuesday in August, so everybody already marks their calendars for the next year, and pretty much says, ‘hey, we want the same spot, we want the same location, we want to do the same thing.’ So, it’s kind of getting a little easier for us, but we always try to find new and different things to bring in, as well, for everybody to kind of see and know what’s going on around our communities.”
Activities begin with the opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. A complete map of the event’s displays is available here: