(KMAland) -- Storm surveys have confirmed a pair of strong tornadoes hit Pottawattamie County Wednesday.
The National Weather Service out of Omaha has confirmed that as of Friday morning, at least eight tornadoes were spun up throughout KMAland Wednesday evening. Taylor Nicolaisen, meteorologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office, says two EF-2 tornadoes in Pottawattamie County impacted multiple communities. Nicolaisen says the path of the first tornado started in Council Bluffs.
"The damage kind of stretches from the Council Bluffs area, the southeastern corner of Council Bluffs, there's some damage down there," Nicolaisen said. "It wasn't quite as significant as the damage when you continued along the path up to the north and to the east."
Nicolaisen says a second tornado picked up where the first left off. By the time the path reached Underwood, there was a development of homes that had received significant damage. However, he adds the worst of the damage came with the second tornado further east.
"Another one then jumped a little bit further to the east, and that one actually crossed Interstate-80, and that one was closer to the Neola area," Nicolaisen said. "That was where we saw some of the worst damage was in and around Neola. There were some buildings destroyed on the south side of Neola, and there was also a home that was basically destroyed just south of town as well."
Nicolaisen says the two tornadoes appear to have come from the same storm track, and a second tornado continuing on the same path is common.
"Everybody was seeing some wind, but you'll see this extra surge and it's like if you push your hand through a bath tub or swimming pool and you get those little eddy's around your hand, that's what can spin up a tornado," Nicolaisen said. "So anytime you see that extra push of some wind, that'll spin up a tornado. A lot of times they'll be short lived and that's what we think happened across portions of Pottawattamie County Wednesday."
The weather service had also recorded a 100 mph downburst in southeast Council Bluffs.
Nicolaisen says EF-2 tornadoes are considered strong and significant weather events. He says the five tornadoes that impacted the region are a "wild occurrence," as only a handful of December tornadoes have ever been documented in Nebraska and Iowa.
The weather service also surveyed one tornado in Atlantic, one in Otoe County, and four in Cass County, Nebraska.