(KMAland) -- As one carbon dioxide pipeline company wraps up area landowner meetings, another is set to begin those meetings.
Navigator CO2 Ventures, is set to begin the permit process for their five-state, 1,300-mile carbon dioxide pipeline, the Heartland Greenway System. The system would cover a large part of Iowa including the southeast, northeast, northwest, and central portions of the state, as well as parts of Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Illinois, where the storage facility will be located. For Iowa, vice president of government and public affairs Elizabeth Burns-Thompson says Navigator will now begin work with the Iowa Utilities Board.
"Specifically here in Iowa, that's a lot outreach with the Iowa Utilities Board, we actually filed early (last) week a proposal for our informational meeting," Burns-Thompson said. "The Iowa process is robust, and rightfully so, and very thorough, and very locally driven. So, we will need to have an informational meeting in every one of the counties in which we've got a proposed footprint for the route."
Similar to the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline, each county affected by the Heartland Greenway System, will hire an inspector for agricultural inspection during construction.
However, Iowa isn't the only state the pipeline will run through, and Burns-Thompson says this does somewhat complicate the permit process for the project as a whole.
"This is a multi-state project, so we're having to layer on top the processes that are intact in other states as well, and it would make it too easy if all of those were exactly the same," Burns-Thompson said. "There is different nuances in terms of what can be filed where, or what goes first versus what goes second, and who can talk to who and when, and those are a bit different in each state. So, we're trying to overlap those as much as possible, knowing the project as a whole needs to fall in sync."
Burns-Thompson says the permit process will likely take between two and two-and-a-years before construction begins, with an estimated initial operation date of 2025.
While concerns have been raised about carbon emissions from the capturing equipment itself, Burns-Thompson says those emissions have been factored into the Carbon Intensity Scores of the nearly 20 participating ethanol plants.
"When we're looking at the CI, which is the Carbon Intensity Scoring, CCS technology we figure brings that score down about 33 points on average," Burns-Thompson said. "By the time you add in what is necessary to build out the capture piece and and the power that goes into the capture, we still net about a 30-point CI reduction, so it's still significant."
Burns-Thompson says more information on their agricultural restoration plan will be made available at the landowner meetings scheduled to be held throughout the rest of 2021 into 2022.
For more information on the Heartland Greenway System, visit the projects website.