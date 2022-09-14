(KMAland) -- One of the carbon pipeline companies proposing projects in Iowa has filed suit against at least four landowners for not allowing surveyors on their property.
Navigator CO2 Ventures filed lawsuits in district courts in August with landowners in Butler, Clay, and Woodbury Counties, claiming landowners have repeatedly refused to grant access to their properties and even alleged physical threats towards the company's land agents. The surveys are part of the company's planning process for their 1,300-mile Heartland Greenway System, providing carbon capture utilization and storage services to over 30 biofuel and industrial processers across a five-state region. Domina Law Lawyer Brian Jorde, whose firm represents the four landowners facing litigation, says the law allowing for surveys runs into constitutionality concerns under the Iowa Constitution.
"A for profit company can just come to any person's land in the state of Iowa whenever they want to, to do whatever they want to if it's under the guise of a survey or examinations without limitation," said Jorde. "And without having to first pay for and set parameters on what exactly they're doing and right now the pipeline companies are allowed to police themselves."
Per Iowa code chapter 479B.15, pipeline companies can enter land if the landowner has been given proper 10-day written notice. However, Jorde says the process is too vague to confirm the resident received the message.
"The pipeline companies have argued that as long as they have some that says 'I put an envelope in the mail, but I don't know if it got there, if they received it, if they read it, or if they were out of town,' then that's effective service," Jorde claimed.
The law continues by saying: "the entry for land surveys … shall not be deemed a trespass and may be aided by injunction." Per the answer and counterclaim submitted by the law firm on the litigation, the resident in Clay County states he had never received a letter from Navigator regarding the surveys.
Contrary to Summit Carbon Solutions, a second company proposing a similar carbon dioxide pipeline, Navigator has yet to formally submit a permit application to the Iowa Utilities Board, the governing body for hazardous liquid pipelines in the state. Jorde says it would also be wise to have pipeline companies provide a more detailed list of affected landowners before surveying.
"They're wanting to use all of the powers that are available via the Iowa Utilities Board proceeding, without actually filing an application," said Jorde. "So, it may be wise to have a law that requires them to be more detailed with exactly who is affected and how prior to going out to everyone's ground."
Summit submitted its permit application in January, while Navigator is still completing public landowner meetings regarding its recent inclusion of phasing in 18 POET Energy bioprocessing plants. In its petitions, Navigator seeks court orders to prevent landowners from interfering with the surveys and help from sheriff's offices to ensure access to the properties is "timely and safely provided."
However, in at least Clay County, the resident is countersuing, seeking an injunction restricting the survey of the landowner's property and declaratory judgment, making the law allowing the surveys null and void.
"First it's 'stop the unauthorized access and entry to a private persons land by the 'for-profit' company,' that's number one," Jorde explained. "And then secondly, it's the bigger piece of 'let's have a showdown of whether or not this law is constitutional' and when it's deemed unconstitutional, it needs to be obviously avoided, thrown out, and not utilized by these companies."
The carbon pipeline projects have drawn considerable resistance from all political sides and conservationists, primarily due to Summit's request for eminent domain in its permit application. However, as of Wednesday, Summit officials say over 50% of the project's path has been secured through voluntary land easements, while Navigator has yet to release the percentage of land acquired voluntarily.
Navigator CO2 Ventures spokesperson Andy Bates says the company declines to comment on the current litigation. The petitions were filed against Dennis Hart in Butler County, R.V. Hassman L.P. in Butler County, William and Vicki Hulse in Woodbury County, and Martin Koenig in Clay County.