(Omaha) -- One of the three companies proposing carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa has found a Midwest city to call home.
The now formerly Texas-based Navigator CO2 Ventures announced Tuesday the relocation of its headquarters to Omaha, occupying office space at 13333 California Street. The move comes as the carbon capture company continues to develop the over 1,300-mile Heartland Greenway System, which would provide carbon capture utilization and storage services to over 30 industrial processors, including several biofuel producers across Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Elizabeth Burns-Thompson is the vice president of government and public affairs for Navigator. She says the move made sense due to the company's Midwest presence.
"We've already had a number of team members here throughout the Midwest, and our project footprint through the Heartland Greenway is largely here throughout that five-state region," said Burns-Thompson. "So it made a lot of sense for us to bring the heart and core of the business unit up here to where we're going to be building out our signature piece of infrastructure and continuing to do business moving forward."
On top of the company leadership's family ties to the Omaha area, Burns-Thompson adds the Nebraska metro provides a central hub for their Midwest operations.
"It does lend itself to a great central point for a lot of value-added ag manufacturing, a lot of the heart of midwestern agriculture finds itself in the midst of that footprint," Burns-Thompson explained. "So, we thought it was a good spot for us to also be able to call home."
With the Heartland Greenway System, estimated to capture and store 15 million tons of carbon annually, Burns-Thompson emphasized the importance of working "in their own backyard."
"The communities in the areas that this footprint will cross or traverse, is many of the same areas that many of us call home and have continued to call home for many years," said Burns-Thompson. "I think it's really important to showcase we want to do business here, we want to be here, we're going to be here, and continue to not only stimulate from an economic basis, but continue to grow."
Additionally, Navigator announced the addition of Tyler Durham, who will serve as Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President, bringing over 16 years of global experience in the energy sector and corporate venture capital.
Recently, Navigator also announced a partnership with POET, one of the largest bio-producers in the country, including phasing in 18 bioprocessing facilities. While the addition does require a handful of additional informational meetings this fall through the Iowa Utilities Board, Burns-Thompson says the project is still moving along as anticipated.
"In many counties across the footprint, we've already had the necessary meetings with the utilities board, such that we can start doing some outreach to landowners in those areas," said Burns-Thompson. "We've done a lot of the necessary survey work across most of the project footprint such that we've identified that optimum route in most areas. Our land team actually kicked off and initiated some of those negotiations with landowners as early as last week."
She expects Navigator to submit its permit application to the IUB in October or November. If approved, construction would likely begin in 2024, with operation starting in 2025.