(KMAland) -- Nebraska received mixed reviews regarding the well-being of the state's seniors in United Healthcare's 2023 Health Rankings Senior Report.
The state ranked 13th in the nation overall, based on 52 measures from 22 data sources. One of the lowest rankings, at 39th, was for the percentage of seniors living in poverty who receive SNAP benefits.
Carla Frase, executive director of the Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging in Beatrice, agreed more Nebraska seniors could benefit from the SNAP program.
"I have my care managers sign people up for SNAP benefits all the time, but I know that it's underused," Frase observed. "Sometimes it's the fact that you may make $5 too much, or it's the lack of knowledge of how to go about getting into the SNAP benefits."
A disturbing trend in this year's report is the 21% increase in Nebraskans 65 and older living in poverty between 2017 and 2021. On the plus side, the state received a No. 1 ranking for the percentage of seniors who avoided medical care because of costs. It was also No. 1 for the percentage of seniors who died from drug overdoses. Although Nebraska seniors may not be avoiding medical care in general, the state ranked 42nd of 50 for the percentage of seniors receiving preventive cancer screenings.
Nebraska also ranked in the lower third of the states for the percentage of seniors with access to high-speed internet.
Dr. Michael Stockman, market chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare, said having such access can improve the quality of life for seniors.
"High-speed internet can allow older adults to be better connected to family and friends, and even connected with their health-care providers, where they can have telehealth visits," Stockman pointed out.
Nationwide, high-speed internet access for seniors increased 7% from 2019 to 2021.
Work is underway to increase broadband statewide as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, but Frase acknowledged in the meantime, access is limited in many parts of their largely rural eight-county region.
"We're in the first phase in Gage County to get all that high-speed internet, because we can't get anything," Frase explained. "I'm sure we're months away, but it's exciting to see, because any kind of a streaming thing, we can't do."
Frase pointed out all of their centers have Wi-Fi as well as computers seniors can use.