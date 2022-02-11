(Clarinda) -- A familiar but new face to city government has been appointed to the Clarinda City Council.
During its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the council appointed Kaley Neal to fill a vacancy left by now Mayor Craig Hill. Neal will serve the remaining two years left of the term and will have the option to run for re-election in the 2023 general elections. Neal was among six candidates who had expressed interest in the vacancy. City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News that each candidate had a chance to make their case for the spot at Wednesday's meeting.
"Mayor Hill asked each one of them to stand up and give a five-minute talk basically telling a little bit about themselves and why they wanted to be on the city council," McClarnon explained. "Five of the six members did get up and talk, we did have one member that expressed interest in being appointed that did not show up to the meeting."
Neal, a Clarinda High School graduate, has served as the Chief Financial Officer for the Shenandoah Medical Center since July 2017.
McClarnon says her experience in finance and a passion for Clarinda is what set her apart from the rest.
"She is definitely passionate about Clarinda, she has family connections here as well, and her husband works for the city as well," McClarnon said. "The council when they took everything into consideration, they just felt she was the best choice for city council."
McClarnon says Neal is excited to enter into another community service role and continue to find ways to give back to her hometown community.
"She would like for us to obviously apply for more grants and try to get more grant funding as much as we can, obviously she will be very strong with the numbers part of the city council," McClarnon said. "She really brings a lot of good experience and education to the council."
While Neal's term runs until the end of 2023, McClarnon says Neal did not lean one way or the other of running for re-election.
"So she will be in office through December 31st, of 2023, she didn't mention whether she would go ahead and run again after that," McClarnon said. "So I guess probably initially she'll just kind of see what it's all about and decide at that time whether the wants to run again or not at that time."
Other candidates interviewed by the council Wednesday evening included Geary Kendall, Todd Reed, John Millhone, and Jerry Hayes. The sixth applicant, Jayne Wilson, was not in attendance.