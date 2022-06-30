(Malvern) -- Mills County is ready for some high-octane fun this Saturday.
On July 2, a number of powerful machines will be rolling into the fairgrounds for the Mills County Fair Tractor Pull. The night's event is being hosted by the Nebraska Bush Pullers, who are making their fifth trip back to the area. Ryan Wilgenbusch, a spokesperson for the pull, says the show the Pullers put on is unmatched.
"For 20 bucks you can't beat it, they bring them all," said Wilgenbusch. "They'll bring four-wheel drive pickups, diesel pickups, smoking tractors, alcohol tractors, modified, and they put on a heck of a show."
Along with the pull, Wilgenbusch says there'll be a number of other attractions to check out.
"We'll have the beer garden as usual, and we'll have a couple of food trucks there," said Wilgenbusch. "So, we should be able to accommodate just about anything people would want."
Seating options at the fairgrounds will include grandstand, bleacher, and attendees can also bring their own lawn chairs as well.
Gates open for the tractor pull at 4 p.m., with everything set to start at 7. Admission at the gate is $20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger. To find out more information, visit the Mills County Fair Facebook page. You can listen to the full interview with Ryan Wilgenbusch below.