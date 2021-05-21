(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are taking steps to address growing numbers of stray cats in the community.
During the Nebraska City Commissioners meeting this week, the council approved an ordinance amendment allowing a trap-neuter-return program for community cats. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News a group approached the city about helping with cats.
"This group will keep community cats -- or stray cats -- and to keep the population down they will put out traps for them," said Bequette. "Once they are trapped, they will take them to a veterinarian to be neutered. They also ear tag the cat, so they know that it's been neutered or captured before."
After the cats are trapped and neutered, Bequette says they are returned to the same area where they were found.
"They take it back and return it to the same location that they trapped it," said Bequette. "What that does over time, is that reduces your stray cat population through doing this, without having to trap and put down."
Bequette says stray cats do exist throughout the community.
"According to the group that brought it forward, we have a few pockets in town here and there that they are aware of and have been keeping an eye on," said Bequette. "They are going to start working on it once the ordinance takes effect 15 days from me signing it. I don't have numbers, but they say there are a few pockets in town. They especially look for this to really work well. Over time, they showed us statistics from other cities like Lincoln, and they've had great success with it. We're hoping the same for Nebraska City."
Bequette made his comments during KMA's Morning Line Program earlier this week. You can hear the full interview with this story at kmaland.com.