(Nebraska City) -- Another near miss for Nebraska City in the search for a new city attorney.
Members of the Nebraska City City Council received an update on the continuing search at its regular meeting Monday evening. For the past several months, city officials have been trying to secure a successor to Drew Graham, who resigned to accept a position in Aurora, Nebraska. Graham continues to assist the city on a part-time, remote basis. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News another interview for the position took place late last week--but to no avail.
"We did have a very qualified person come forward, and we interviewed him Friday," said Bequette. "But, unfortunately, there was kind of a misunderstanding. They thought we were looking for a possible part-time situation, but we're looking for a full time (attorney). Right now, we're going to continue with what we have to the city, which is an agreement with our previous city attorney, Drew Graham, who is with a private firm right now. But, he is also supporting the city,"
Bequette says the city is still accepting applications for possible candidates.
"We're going to leave it open, if someone wants to apply," he said. "But, we probably won't re-advertise or spending money on advertise until probably mid-late spring, April, May, to put the word out again. We'll continue with the situation we have with Drew Graham."
Likewise, the city is still having trouble finding a successor to Public Works Commissioner Paul Davis, who resigned late last year due to a relocation out of city limits. Bequette says the city needs that commissioner's spot filled ASAP.
"We've had, in the past, positions that have been vacant for a little while," said Bequette. "So, it's not unprecedented. But, the thing is, with a council of four, we want to have that fifth position, because you always didn't have the ability to break a tie. When you get down to four folks, to maintain a quorum of three, it can every once in a great while be a problem, which we experienced about three or four meetings ago."
Council members were forced to postpone one regularly-scheduled meeting by a day last month due to a lack of quorum.