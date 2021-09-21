(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are pleased with the response to its bidletting for liability insurance bidletting for the new fiscal year.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved the bid of EMC Insurance for coverage during the 2022 fiscal year, which begins October 1st. EMC's bid was one of three for the coverage. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the company's bid fell within the city's $200,000 budget for insurance.
"We had put in our budget $200,000 to cover our insurance for this coming year," said Bequette. "We knew that Berkshire Hathaway had been carrying municipal insurance--they decided not to do that. So, we had put our insurance out for bid, and we got three bids back."
Despite a rate increase that comes with the new contract, Bequette says the city is "blessed" to receive three bids for the coverage.
"Some of the smaller villages and towns have trouble sometimes getting companies to even bid on them," he said. "We've been blessed in Nebraska City to get two or three bids. It's gone up a little bit--it went up, I think, a little over 2% our bill from last time. The good thing about going with this company is they also have a full slate of preventive safety training and all kinds of things to help us also keep down the costs of our future premiums on the insurance, as well."
Bequette adds EMC provided ample coverage for cities "doing the right things" in terms of enacting policies protecting employees--particularly when it comes to COVID-19.
"Part of my reason for going with that is, it just seems so tough right now with all the different policies coming down the road on COVID coverage, coverage for time off, vaccinations, things like that," said Bequette. "Seems like there's so many things going on right now in the personnel arena when you hire and employ folks, that it just seems smart to have better coverage in that area."
In other business, the commissioners approved a two-year extension for Gregory Welding's Economic Development Rotating Loan Fund to meet job creation requirements, and approved a refinancing of a $1.7 million general obligation bond for the city's South 11th Street renovation project. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: