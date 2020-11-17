(Nebraska City) -- COVID-19 numbers continue to churn faster in Nebraska City and Otoe County.
Members of Nebraska City's Board of Health heard an update on the continuing coronavirus pandemic at its regular meeting late Monday afternoon. Grant Bruggeman, director of the Southeast District Health Department, discussed how COVID cases are escalating in the region. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the growing numbers are alarming.
"Otoe County is up to 589 as of yesterday (Monday)," said Bequette. "And, we're setting 14-day high totals, as most communities are. The metric that we're really tracking, along with the state, is the hospitalization situation. Hearing from Dr. Dan DeFreece, director of CHI St. Mary's, there are two beds available locally in our hospital, and they are seeing more cases. So, that is a concerning number."
Nebraska's coronavirus website indicated 245 cases have been reported in Otoe County in the past 14 days. Bequette says community spread remains the biggest catalyst of local coronavirus cases.
"Anecdotally, just from living here in the city, just hearing from the cases and what they are, a portion of them are in our schools," he said. "But, I would say those cases that are not picked up at the schools, because across the board, our three major schools are doing all kinds of measures. But, I think the kids doing things out and about outside of school are getting it."
Nebraska City officials, in conjunction with the Southeast District Health Department and CHI Health St. Mary's, recently issued a statement on the city's website, urging residents to wear face masks, practice social distancing and avoid large groups as the pandemic continues. Monday's board of health and Nebraska City City Council meetings took place in the Rowe Public Safety Center's council chambers. Bequette says the new chambers offer plenty of space for distancing.
"It's kind of fortunate that our city council moved from our smaller city chamber last year," said Bequette. "We had already had that in the planning. It's nice that we're in the Rowe complex now, with the larger room, and we have everything spread out. We also are doing everything on ZOOM, so we allow a lot of folks to listen to our meetings, and also contribute to the board of health, as well as the city council through our zoom platform."
Bequette says everyone in attendance at Monday's meetings wore masks. The mayor, however, adds instituting a community-wide mask mandate is not under consideration at this time. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.