(Nebraska City) -- The birthplace of Arbor Day is preparing for their much-anticipated festival.
Nebraska City is planning their annual Arbor Day Celebration for April 29-May 1. The three day festival will be filled with educational and interactive activities for the whole family. Joining the KMA “Morning Show,” Tammy Partsch of Nebraska City Tourism says planning ahead is important so you don’t miss any of the fun.
“We have a fun run and a parade, and then on Sunday we’ve got the Nebraska State Bloody Mary Championship,” said Partsch. “We have a home and garden show. There’s a lot going on for the whole weekend, and a lot of businesses in town get involved.”
Some of the other events include programs for local students and a prize hunt put on by the Arbor Day Farm. The prize hunt includes 150 golden envelopes scattered throughout the community in local parks and businesses. The envelopes will include gift certificates redeemable at the Apple House Market.
Each year, there’s a commemorative tree planting during the celebration that highlight an Arbor Day Honoree and a Tree Planter of the Year. This year’s Honorees are Dr. Dean and Keitha Thomson of Nebraska City, with Arbor Day Farms being the Tree Planters of the Year. There will also be two additional commemorative trees planted in memory of Nebraska City Street Department member Bob Lechner, and to honor the Nemaha NRD’s milestone of helping plant one hundred million trees across Nebraska. Partsch says having this many plantings emphasizes the main point of Arbor Day.
“That’s four commemorative tree plantings that we have set for Saturday, and usually we do one maybe two,” said Partsch. “So, we’re really excited about that because that’s kind of the underlying goal of Arbor Day.”
Events for this year’s Arbor Day Celebration will start Friday April 29 with the scavenger hunt. More information about events and times can be found on the Nebraska City’s website at nebraskacity.com/festivals. You can hear the full interview with Tammy Partsch of Nebraska City Tourism here: