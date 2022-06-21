(Nebraska City) -- It's "lights, camera, action" in Nebraska City this summer.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved the request from Hypercolor LLC for $50,000 in growth funds to assist in covering expenses related to a movie production in the community this summer. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Mayor Bryan Bequette says writer/producer Adam Ray Meyer is returning to his hometown to film "the Snack Shack." Based in the early 1990's, Bequette says the move is based on Meyer's childhood.
"It reflects back on his time at 14 years old, when the city used to put out a bid to run a snack shack--the snack bar at the pool," said Meyer. "Him and his friend on kind of a wild hair decided, hey, let's put in for it just for giggles. They actually won the bid. So, then they actually how to put it all together to run it this summer. So, that's what this story is about."
Meyer along with producer Jordan Foley outlined plans for the movie to the commissioners. Bequette says plans call for filming to begin in the community late this month, and wrap up in September.
"They've got folks in town that are already doing some of the administration and logistics things that need to be done ahead of time," he said. "They hope to be shooting footage in a few weeks. It's set around 1991 in Nebraska City. Our city administrator (Lou Leone) has read the script. It's supposed to be, as Adam said, a love letter to Nebraska City."
Bequette says the film project is estimated at $4 million.
"Not all $4 million would be spent here," said Bequette. "But, about $2 million would be spent on lodging, catering, all the different materials that they need, and such."
In other business, the council approved the second reading of the rezoning of property at 2709 Sylvan Road from R-1 residential to R-O office. Council members then waived the third reading, putting the new zoning in effect upon publication. The commissioners also approved placing additional speed limit signs westbound on 11th Street to the railroad tracks on 11th Corso, and enforcement of the 25 mph speed limit in that vicinity. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: