(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City is upgrading its fire truck fleet in the near future.
By unanimous vote Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved the purchase of a Pierce pumper truck through Macqueen Emergency at a total cost not to exceed $727,000. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the city is replacing an existing truck that's more than four decades old.
"We have a pumper truck that we've needed to replace," said Bequette. "It's 43 years old, I think. Finally, we got to the point where we can't make repairs on it, or it doesn't make sense to make repairs. So, we put the truck committee together this year. They researched what they needed in terms of current capabilities, and all that."
Bequette says about $370,000 from the city's American Rescue Plan Act funds will cover the truck's downpayment. Another $150,000 in ARPA funding, plus $150,000 from the city's equipment reserve fund covers other costs. He says the city's fire department expects the truck's delivery within 18-to-24 funds.
"Some of the folks on the truck committee think it might happen sooner," said Bequette. "But, that's what we're looking at. We'd get it about this time this year at the earliest. At that time, we would have to pay off the other $300,000 and change--$340,000 or so, So, we'll be going to foundations, or looking at ways to raise that revenue for payment when we finally get it. But, it's exciting to have that new truck. We've seen this big bill coming along, and that's what we prepared for."
In other business, the commissioners approved resolutions to seek bids for the 11th Street and 19th Street improvements, and a request from Nebraska City Economic Development to use the Sunken Parking Lot for a "Trunk or Treat" event October 30 from 3-to-5 p.m. Also, Bequette announced the promotion of Officer Andrew Falk to police sergeant.