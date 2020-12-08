(Nebraska City) -- Action on a long list of projects dotted the Nebraska City City Council's agenda Monday night.
By unanimous vote, the commissioners approved an amendment to the city's redevelopment plan and a redevelopment agreement for phase two of the Nebraska City Senior Patio Homes project. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette outlined the project in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning.
"Phase one was the homes that are up near our hospital," said Bequette. "They put in several units. This will add units to the east of it, up tucked behind the strip mall that has Verizon on it on 11th Street, as you turn off and go in there. It will add one-floor units and garages to that space. And, we agreed to go into a TIF agreement with Patio Homes, phase two."
Bequette says phase two follows on the heals of the successful first phase--a 28-unit development located at the corner of Oak Street and Grundman Boulevard.
"We had great success with phase one," he said. "Phase one actually has quite a long waiting list to get into those spaces. Senior Patio saw the need for more, so they're building more. We hope to see construction here fairly quickly, and see those new units built within a year."
In other business, the council approved the final plat for the Studio One Townhomes Subdivision, located at 1212 12th Avenue. Bequette says the project entails construction of 36 housing units--including tri-quads and five-plexes--near the former Northside Elementary School location.
"If you're familiar with Nebraska City, our new Northside Elementary School moved from its location south of that," said Bequette. "So, the developer, Nebrara LLC, bought the property, and they're the ones developing this. As they develop the property, we've been through the initial plat and replatting. There were a lot of public hearings. We had great involvement from a lot of surrounding neighbors. They brought some great points up, and we've been working on taking care of those."
Council members also awarded $275,000 in Nebraska City Growth Funds to Nebrara Investments, LLC to cover construction costs associated with the townhouse project.
"As the developer looked at doing the drainage, for one thing," he said, "how you evacuate water off the site, streets, and of course crossings--because we're so close to an elementary school, looking at safety crossings, and all that--it kind of added up the costs. So, in order to keep the units as to what he wanted to keep them, as far as cosmetically, and how he wanted them to look. and how nice they are, he needed a little extra money to close that gap. So, we came in with economic development funding."
Bequette says construction on the townhouses is expected to begin next spring.
In other business, the commissioners approved a task order with JEO Consulting for preliminary engineering for the 11th Street trail project, including the North Table Creek Bridge to the athletic complexes, as well as a resolution to submit an application to Otoe County for use of Keno funds for the new sports complex project. Council members also awarded the construction contract for the city's fire station renovation project to Sheele-Kayton Construction, with the big of $233,000. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.