(Nebraska City) -- State grant money is helping Nebraska City embark on a housing rehabilitation effort in the community.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved an ordinance authorizing the purchase of a house at 1117 3rd Avenue for the CDBG Purchase-Rehab-Resell Program totaling $75,000. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the Community Development Block Grant allows the city to buy dilapidated houses for rehabilitation purchases.
"What this grant allows us to do is find a property, have the city purchase the property, and then rehab it, make sure it's brought up to code, back up to code," said Bequette, "then we can actually find a client or a buyer within 80% of low-to-moderate income, and then we can actually help them with the downpayment, and then actually have them move into that house."
In addition to refurbishing the city's older housing stock, Bequette says the grant also helps those in need financially.
"We've been working with this grant for about a year-and-a-half, two years now," he said. "But, under this, we think we can do three properties, and this is the first of three that we hoped to do. So, hopefully, we'll wind up with an older property that's brought up to code by someone who wants to be a single family house owner, that meets all the qualifications, and can move in there, and take care of the place, and have a beautiful home."
Bequette says there's no set timetable for the house's renovation.
"Marty Stovall, our interim city administrator, and our construction manager has been looking at the property," said Bequette, "so, he's got everything lined out. I don't know the exact amount of time, but I envision us being able to move it within a matter of months, getting in there and getting all the work done. The part next will be finding someone that's eligible. They can contact City Hall on that if they think they might be. But, we're hoping to find the right person to move in, and meet all the grant requirements that would be able to take possession of it."
In other business, the council approved the acceptance of an Economic Development Agency grant totaling more than $530,000 for the South 19th Street Improvement project, and approved the use of the Nebraska City City Hall parking lot October 9th for the Patriots, God and Country Tour Display.