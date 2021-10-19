(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City residents may soon access scooters to ride around the community.
By unanimous vote Monday night, the Nebraska City City Council approved an agreement with Bird Bikeshare for an electric scooter rental program. Action on the agreement was delayed at the council's previous meeting earlier this month in order to define the community's riding area. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the council decided to allow scooters in the entire city limits.
"Initially, they can place up to 50 vehicles in the city area, and city right of way," said Bequette. "People can go on the app, and download the app and get set up to be able to do it, and be able to use the scooter throughout the town. Then, as we see things through the police department, through people calling in and things like that, if there's certain areas we need to restrict after that, we can do it after that."
Based on demographics, Bequette says company officials expect a big demand for scooter rentals in the community.
"The agreement allows them to go up to 75 scooters," he said. "They thought 50 was low from their research, and what they've done. It's one of those things where I have no idea how you forecast that, but they've done their work, and that's their business. They think they can make a profit here with Nebraska City residents. So, we'll let them start with 50, and see how it goes. But, they do have the ability to go up to 75 scooters, if they want."
Bequette says scooter renters must follow certain safety regulations.
"They can limit the speed," said Bequette. "I think it's about 25 mph. They're capable of going higher, but they can limit them through their software. It's 18 years or older, so when you download their application and sign up through their app, you have to attest that you're 18 years or older."
Bird Bikeshare operates similar rental programs in Lincoln and around the world.
In other business Monday night, the commissioners accepted an offer for the former EMS house at 1402 1st Corso for $115,000. Action on an ordinance approving the sale is expected at the council's next regular meeting in November. Also, Bequette announced that Utilities Commissioner Paul Davis has resigned. He says Davis accepted a new job requiring relocation out of town. Bequette says the city will appoint a successor to fill the remainder of Davis' term on the council, which expires in December, 2023.