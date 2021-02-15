(Nebraska City) – Construction of a new business in Nebraska City received a boost Monday evening.
By unanimous vote, the Nebraska City City Council approved an amendment to the city’s redevelopment plan for a proposed grocery store project. The amendment entails $786,180 in tax increment financing for construction of a 27,500 square-foot facility on a six-acre lot at the intersection of 11th Street and 11th Corso. The commissioners took action following a public hearing, in which attorney Andrew Willis outlined the amendment. Willis says developing the lot will take a significant amount of work. He cites a conditional zoning agreement covering traffic control issues.
“As part of that conditional zoning,” said Willis, “if the traffic study warrants it and it’s required, the developer will have to pay for the traffic signal, or whatever traffic improvements are required. It’s estimated it could be around $450,000. That’s a substantial cost. It’s a TIF-eligible cost, and a good use of TIF. So, that was one of those keys to kick off and start this project, was that fairly large expense that makes sense. It’s a public improvement that will be paid by the redeveloper.”
Willis says more than a million in TIF-eligible costs have been identified with the project.
“That would include the acquisition cost of the property,” he said, “dirt work, grading, the storm sewer, the water – all of your typical infrastructure extensions for the property. Sidewalks, fire hydrants – everything that’s needed as part of those public infrastructure improvements.’
Willis says the project fits in with the community’s comprehensive plan, and the city’s economic development goals.
“This is an area identified for commercial growth,” said Willis. “It really needs the infrastructure in order to make it viable for commercial growth. Not only will it increase the business on that site, but again, it’s a good fit on that site, and that should help increase the traffic flow in the safe way with a signal, as well as just general economic conditions.”
Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette questioned whether figures pertaining to the project’s traffic impact would be available before the infrastructure work is finished. City Construction Facility Manager Marty Stovall says the traffic study would flow with the construction buildout.
“Essentially, the store could be open,” said Stovall, “but we could certainly know whether we’re headed for the infrastructure buildout on the traffic signal, and/or a redesigned intersection of some sort – whatever NDOT would indicate when we get the study back.”
Plans call for construction to begin this spring, with the store opening by the end of this year. The first TIF payment would not take place until 2023.