(Nebraska City) -- Plans for some proposed infrastructure improvements in downtown Nebraska City are on hold.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council held a public hearing on a proposal to use $64,000 from the city's Economic Development Plan Growth Funds for improvements to the city's downtown bump outs. City Administrator Lou Leone tells KMA News bump outs are sections of the curb extending out into streets, providing a protected parking area.
"In that bump out area, or in that pushed out area," said Leone, "a lot of times cities will put fire hydrants in there, or if you remember the old fashioned post office box, trees and sometimes parking benches. In our case, the chamber of commerce wanted to dress them up more, and put some annual flowers there."
Leone says a motion to approve funding for the bump out project died for lack of a second. Leone says council members questioned Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce's plans for the project.
"The original plan was they only needed about $10,000," said Leone, "and that local businesses are going to contribute the rest. Again, the total package was going to be between $10,000-$13,000. It turns, it's going to be a little more--a lot more--closer to $64,000."
Leone says the commissioners want a more definite plan for the proposed improvements.
"There were estimates that were off the first time around," said Leone. "So, the council wanted to be assured that this is well thought out."
Leone says NCTC could bring the proposal back as early as the council's next regular meeting August 16th. In other business, the council approved a resolution authorizing the city to seek bids on a municipal animal impound agreement between the city and a licensed veterinarian.