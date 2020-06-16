(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials want more specifics on a company's proposal for funding for much-needed building repairs.
Meeting via ZOOM Monday night, the Nebraska City City Council discussed a request from Waste Container Systems, LLC for a $50,000 low-interest loan from the city's Growth Funds for renovations at its location at 812 South 9th Street. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the company came to the community about a year ago to manufacture an innovative new waste dumpster.
"Instead of having a heavy-metal dumpster," said Bequette, "it has a metal frame, but they're going to use a pretty tough cloth or fabric insert that goes into it. It reduces the waste, extends the life of the dumpster, and all that. So, that's what they do. They manufacture this different style of dumpster in different sizes."
Bequette says the commissioners took no action on the company's request. He says the council asked the city attorney to draft additional conditions in the loan agreement.
"We just wanted a few things on there about how they were going to invoice some drawdowns," he said, "plus more specifics on some of the funds, and how they were going to spend them, then the signature guarantees. So, there's a couple things that the council asked the city attorney to put in as conditions of the loan. He'll be working on that this week, and then get back to Waste Management."
More discussion on the agreement is expected at the council's next regular meeting July 6th.
Also Monday, the council heard an update from local residents involved in renovating Riverview Nature Park, located west of the city's marina. Bequette says the group is hoping to make some changes in order to reopen the park later this summer.
"We had some citizens that came together, and wanted to seek donations and put in volunteer hours to get it back open to the public," said Bequette. "They've been working over the last year. They have a couple of things--they want to put up some temporary barriers that would not allow folks to drive ATVs, four-wheelers or that sort of thing on the trails. So, it was an update from that citizen's group."
In other business, the council approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Nebraska City Veteran's Memorial Building Project. The mayor says the memorandum outlines the division of duties between the two entities, as supporters continue to seek grant money for the building's renovation. Bequette says the commissioners are also received an update on the city's response to COVID-19, including the reopening of the city's outdoor swimming pool. The Steinhart Aquatic Center's 2020 season began Monday, amid shorter hours and restrictions on admission numbers due to continuing public health measures in Nebraska.