(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are still looking for suitable candidates to fill two vacancies in city government.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, Nebraska City's City Council discussed the continuing search for a new public works commissioner. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the position has been open since October, when Paul Davis resigned to accept a new job outside city limits.
"Anybody interested that's a Nebraska City resident and would like to be a commissioner should contact City Administrator Lou Leone at City Hall at the main number, and let him know a little bit about themselves, and that they're interested in the position," said Bequette. "The term will run until November of 2024, which was left on Paul Davis' term."
Except for being age 18 or older, Bequette says there are few requirements.
"The public works is a commissioner over the utilities department," he said, "but, you don't have to be an expert in utilities. You have an executive director, Jeff Kohrs, that runs the utilities, as well as the board of public works--a subordinate board to the council that hears all issues before they come to the council, and sorts through it. If you have knowledge of utilities, that might help a little bit, but the only requirement is you have to be a Nebraska City resident."
In addition, the search continues for a new city attorney to succeed Drew Graham, who resigned after accepting a position in Aurora, Nebraska. Graham continues to serve Nebraska City on a part-time, interim basis. Five candidates for the position were interviewed. Bequette says one of two finalists for the position was selected, but rejected the city's offer.
"In the second round, we had a candidate that we offered the position," said Bequette. "But, unfortunately, she ended up staying where she was with an offer that they made for her not to leave. We had a good one, but unfortunately, that didn't work out. So now, we're recasting that, and asking folks to put in their interest as attorney."
Bequette says the other finalist also turned down the job. December 29th is the new deadline to apply for the city attorney's position. In other business, the council approved a redevelopment agreement utilizing tax increment financing for Lifetime Vision Center on the southeast corner of 11th Street and 11th Corso. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: